CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Awesome Hyatt Category 4 Trip Report, Why Is Puerto Rico So Cheap & Marriott Playing Suite Games

By Mark Ostermann
milestomemories.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwesome Hyatt Category 4 Trip Report, Why Is Puerto Rico So Cheap & Marriott Playing Suite Games. In this episode of the Miles to Memories podcast we talk Marriott playing games with suite upgrades, Mark’s recent trip to the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay and why is Puerto Rico so cheap right now? We also talk about game planning Delta status, Southwest’s Disney plant and Shawn’s Amex Business retention offer.

milestomemories.com

Comments / 0

Related
milestomemories.com

World of Hyatt Business Card, 75K Welcome Bonus Available Through Personal Referrals

World of Hyatt Business Card, 75K Welcome Bonus Available Through Personal Referrals. Yesterday, Mark wrote about the new World of Hyatt Business credit card. We had already heard rumors of a new card, and it wasn’t exactly what we expected. It isn’t as “premium” as we thought, but at least it is a business credit card. So at least, it doesn’t count towards Chase 5/24 status.
CREDITS & LOANS
milestomemories.com

Amex Business Cardholders, Earn Bonus Points for Adding Employee Cards

Amex Business Cardholders, Earn Bonus Points for Adding Employee Cards. American Express often offers bonuses for adding additional cards to your accounts. These bonuses are usually for adding one card, and it can be an easy 20,000 points. But now some people are able to earn much more by adding employee cards to business credit cards.
CREDITS & LOANS
milestomemories.com

It Isn’t The Hyatt Card We Were Expecting … The New World of Hyatt Business Card

New World of Hyatt Business Credit Card – Welcome Offer & Details. Well we had been hearing rumblings of a new World of Hyatt card. We had thought that it was going to be a premium personal card. But it turns out that we were slightly off there. It is instead the World of Hyatt Business credit card! I know this was something many people were hoping for, especially since Chase business cards don’t count towards Chase 5/24 status. Let’s take a look at the offer and the new World of Hyatt Business card details.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott Hotel#Hyatt Regency#Playing Games#Memories#Amex Business#Amex#Diamond Lounge#Cardratings#Chase Sapphire Preferred#Ultimate Rewards
milestomemories.com

Another Round Of Amex Shutdowns: Targeted Offers This Time Around

Another Round Of Amex Shutdowns: Targeted Offers This Time Around. Just when we thought we knew what was going on we see another round of massive Amex shutdowns. Late last week, and early this week, we had reports of multiple shutdowns. At first we weren’t sure what was causing them. Over the next few days, as the data points rolled in, we realized that they were from no lifetime language offers that came from one Amex employee, Adam. I had warned that this could spread in that article and it appears it has.
BUSINESS
milestomemories.com

Walmart Amex Offer – Rack Up 5X Membership Rewards

Walmart Amex Offer – Rack Up 5X Membership Rewards!. There is a new Walmart Amex offer that dropped today. Is it because Amex and Walmart are now in bed together with the new Amex Platinum coupons that dropped today? Possibly. Whatever the reason this should offer you some easy points if you are targeted.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Why Marriott Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the travel, leisure, live event and resort space, including Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) are trading higher after data showed Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk of hospitalization or death in COVID-19 patients, which has helped alleviate some Delta variant concerns. Concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant have weighed on travel outlook in recent months.
MARKETS
hospitalitynet.org

Driftwood Capital Acquires Sheraton Old San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico

Driftwood Capital, a vertically integrated commercial real estate investment, development and lending platform specializing in hospitality, announces that it has acquired the Sheraton Old San Juan, a 240-room hotel and 27,500-square-foot retail complex in the heart of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Driftwood intends to undertake a full-scale renovation of the property and convert it to a Tribute By Marriott - making it the only branded hotel in the historic district. It will be managed by Driftwood Capital's sister company, Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM), a national hotel operator with over 20 years of expertise.
REAL ESTATE
milestomemories.com

CDC Moves Barbados, Croatia and Other Destinations to Highest Covid Risk Category

CDC Moves Barbados, Croatia and Other Destinations to Highest Covid Risk Category. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its travel advisories levels for several countries around the world. This is a continuously changing list with COVID-19 risk assessment for each country. You can also find travel requirements, recommendations, and information by vaccination status for global travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

‘Maybe A Crew Issue’: Southwest Passengers Try To Salvage Vacations After Delays & Cancellations

UPDATE: Southwest Airlines Passengers In Denver Fed Up With Delays & Cancellations DENVER (CBS4) – Most foot traffic at Denver International Airport Sunday morning was moving smoothly. The Southwest Airlines ticket counter it was a different story. Long lines and stranded travelers crowded the hallway. Don was one of them. He is trying to get from Connecticut to Las Vegas. (credit: CBS) “We basically came into the airport in Hartford this morning and the flight was actually canceled,” he said. He’s been improvising his vacation ever since. “From the moment they told us in Hartford ‘I was thinking about what we do next,” he said. “Let’s...
DENVER, CO
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
dailynewsen.com

Reasons why a second bank account should be had

Even the best accounts can give us problems on occasion, from difficulties to access the IPP of the entity to have to wait more than a card arrive. For this reason, experts from the financial product comparator HelpmyCash.com recommend having a second account in any of the best banks in Spain to cope with these scenarios. In this way it will always be possible to access money, despite having the account blocked or lost the card.
CREDITS & LOANS
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy