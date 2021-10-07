CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Shannon Whips a Rowing Team Into Shape in Heart of Champions Trailer: WATCH

By Greta Bjornson
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Shannon is plunging into the competitive world of elite college rowing in his latest film. The actor, 47, stars in Heart of Champions, formerly titled Swing, an upcoming film about a college rowing team and their new coach (Shannon). In a newly released trailer for the sports drama, Shannon watches the athletes through a pair of binoculars as they slice through the river.

Showbiz411

Crypto Billionaire Winkelvoss Twins of Facebook Infamy Underwrite Vanity Movie About Rowing Starring Michael Shannon

You remember the Winkelvoss twins: they claimed also to be founders of Facebook and sued Mark Zuckerberg back in the day. Their settlement with him was a measly $65 million. They were played by Armie Hammer in “The Social Network.” They started the website Guest of a Guest and a couple of financial companies. They are reported to be crypto currency billionaires.
Heart of Champions - Official Trailer

After finishing last in the national championship, a college rowing team descends into turmoil and constant infighting between team leaders Alex (Alexander Ludwig), Chris (Charles Melton), and John (Alex MacNicoll). A tough Army veteran, Coach Murphy (Michael Shannon), arrives at the start of the new season to transform the status quo and unlock their true potential. Using his experience and unconventional methods to help them overcome petty rivalries and personal challenges, Coach Murphy must inspire these young men to learn what it takes to be a team before they can be champions. Heart of Champions stars Michael Shannon, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Alex MacNicoll, Ash Santos, Lilly Krug, and David James Elliott. The film is produced by Daniel Dávila, Lucas Jarach, Vojin Gjaja, Robert Ogden Barnum, Frank Buchs, Michael Shannon, and Byron Wetzel. Heart of Champion, written by Vojin Gjaja and directed by Michael Mailer, arrives in select theaters on October 29, 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Winklevoss
Person
David James Elliott
Person
John
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Tyler Winklevoss
Person
Alexander Ludwig
Person
Charles Melton
