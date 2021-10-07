Michael Shannon Whips a Rowing Team Into Shape in Heart of Champions Trailer: WATCH

When legend becomes fact, the old saying goes, print the legend. That's certainly the case when considering The Doors. Few bands in rock history have become so shrouded in myth, speculation and outright lies. It's a dubious distinction they've endured for more than half a century. The murky circumstances of Jim Morrison's death in 1971 provided ample opportunity for conspiracy theorists and so-called historians to provide their own unique takes on "what really happened." Moreover, the sudden nature of Morrison's end traumatized his fans and bandmates alike, leading to his posthumous coronation as the leather-clad Lizard King, an archetype that falls somewhere between a modern shaman and a cartoon cliché. That this character barely resembles Morrison the man seems to matter little. It's an early instance of the Doors' narrative being twisted into whatever fans wanted — or needed — it to be.

