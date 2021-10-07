Michael Shannon Whips a Rowing Team Into Shape in Heart of Champions Trailer: WATCH

After finishing last in the national championship, a college rowing team descends into turmoil and constant infighting between team leaders Alex (Alexander Ludwig), Chris (Charles Melton), and John (Alex MacNicoll). A tough Army veteran, Coach Murphy (Michael Shannon), arrives at the start of the new season to transform the status quo and unlock their true potential. Using his experience and unconventional methods to help them overcome petty rivalries and personal challenges, Coach Murphy must inspire these young men to learn what it takes to be a team before they can be champions. Heart of Champions stars Michael Shannon, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Alex MacNicoll, Ash Santos, Lilly Krug, and David James Elliott. The film is produced by Daniel Dávila, Lucas Jarach, Vojin Gjaja, Robert Ogden Barnum, Frank Buchs, Michael Shannon, and Byron Wetzel. Heart of Champion, written by Vojin Gjaja and directed by Michael Mailer, arrives in select theaters on October 29, 2021.
