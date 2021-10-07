CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress sees short-term fix for debt

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iola Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic leaders edged back from a perilous standoff over lifting the nation’s borrowing cap, with Democratic senators signaling they were receptive to an offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency extension into December. McConnell made the offer late Wednesday shortly...

House returns to deal with debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House are scrambling back to Washington today to approve a short-term lift of the nation’s debt limit and ensure the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December. The $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling cleared the Senate last week...
House to vote on temporarily raising debt ceiling

Washington — The House on Tuesday is set to take up a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, which would temporarily avert a fiscal crisis but sets up a second showdown over the federal government’s borrowing limit in the coming months. The measure raises the debt limit by $480 billion,...
Deadline

House Passes Debt Limit Extension To Avert U.S. Default

The House on Tuesday passed an extension of the debt ceiling, averting the threat of a default until at least Dec. 3. The vote was 219-206, a party line vote for the $480 billion increase. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The Senate passed an extension last week, after a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insistent that Democrats bear responsibility as they look to pass massive new infrastructure and social policy legislation. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the raising of the debt ceiling, typically bipartisan,...
U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans haggle over short-term debt fix

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans were expected to continue negotiating on Thursday to avert a debt crisis after Democrats showed openness to a Republican offer to allow an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December. Democrats called off an early Wednesday afternoon vote after the Senate’s...
Deal reached on short-term debt ceiling fix, Senate leader says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their...
US Congress averts default with stop-gap debt limit hike

US lawmakers rubber-stamped a short-term bill to lift the nation's borrowing authority Tuesday, averting the threat of a first-ever debt default -- but only for a few weeks. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines to pass the stop-gap $480 billion hike, which advanced from the Senate last Thursday after weeks of heated debate. "It's about the kitchen table, it's about our economy, the global economy, but it's also about our constitution which says the full faith and credit of the United States shall not be in doubt," Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters ahead of the vote. Democratic leaders had spent weeks underlining the havoc that a default would have wrought, including the loss of six million jobs and $15 trillion in household wealth as well as increased costs for mortgages and other borrowing.
