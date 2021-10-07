Elderly Florida Man Leads Cops On Highway Scooter Chase

I feel like Florida is the only place that a headline would be made about an elderly man leading police on a slow-speed highway scooter chase. In a video that’s going viral, a old man on a mobility scooter is being chased by police cruisers on the Florida Turnpike. The man, who’s driving down the left shoulder of the busy road, was just rolling along with his cane sitting across his lap completely oblivious to the cops chasing him down.