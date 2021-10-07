Help WeHo clean up Orange County oil spill
The City of West Hollywood is encouraging community members to take part in donating to organizations that are in urgent need of contributions to support clean-up, wildlife rescue, and recovery efforts following the major oil spill off the coast of Orange County in Southern California on Saturday, October 2, 2021. With more than 130,000 gallons leaked and traveling along the coastline, the spill leaves behind a trail of thick sludge devastating wildlife and ecological reserves.wehoville.com
