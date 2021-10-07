CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices at highest point in 7 years. How Biden administration plans to lower costs

By Bailey Aldridge
Island Packet Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s administration has said it is considering releasing oil from emergency reserves, among other things, to help bring down costs as gas prices surge in the United States. Gas prices reached a national average of $3.24 on Thursday, according to AAA. That’s up from $3.20 on Monday, which...

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 2

WTOP

COVID-19 drives gas, oil prices to their highest in 7 years

Gas prices are on the rise again, thanks to the highest oil prices in seven years, and industry analysts say they could go higher because of imbalances between supply and demand due to COVID-19. The average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, an...
TRAFFIC
WIBC.com

Gas Prices are the Highest They Have Been in Seven Years

STATEWIDE–Gas prices are the highest they have been since 2014. Relief at the gas pump doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon. One of the main factors for that is OPEC’s decision to not raise oil production more than it agreed to in July. “The OPEC decision caused an immediate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
AFP

Rising demand pushes oil to fresh multi-year peaks

World oil prices vaulted Monday to fresh multi-year pinnacles on strong demand and tight supplies, fueling inflation worries and weighing on most global stock markets. Attention this week will focus on US and Chinese inflation data, with surging prices across the world becoming increasingly problematic for governments as economies reopen and demand for goods returns as supplies remain constrained.
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Gas Prices Rise 9 Cents In Massachusetts As Crude Oil Gets More Expensive

BOSTON (CBS) — The average price of gas in Massachusetts rose sharply in the past week, according to AAA. The cost per gallon went up 9 cents, averaging at $3.19 per gallon. That’s still below the national average, which rose 7 cents to reach $3.27 a gallon. Crude oil is getting more expensive, and AAA says that’s the reason for more pain at the pump in the United States. “The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement.  “And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further also helped boost gas prices by tightening the supply.” The average cost of gas in Massachusetts has risen 11 cents in the past month and is $1.08 higher than what it was in October of 2020.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Supply bottlenecks hitting US economy and prices, but don't panic: Yellen

Snarls in transportation and supply chains have led to rising prices and shortages of some goods, but US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Americans not to panic. Price increases are not likely to last, and there should be plenty of products available for the holiday shopping season, Yellen said in an interview with CBS News. "I believe it's transitory," Yellen said about the recent run up in prices. "But I don't mean to suggest that these pressures will disappear in the next month or two. This is an unprecedented shock to the global economy."
BUSINESS
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014

BALTIMORE, MD—The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents on the week to reach $3.27, according to AAA. This is the highest price since October 2014 and is primarily due to the surging price of crude oil, which crept above $80 bbl before edging slightly lower. “The key driver for this recent rise in the price … Continue reading "Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014" The post Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TRAFFIC
WISH-TV

Gas prices skyrocket as global energy crisis worsens

(CNN) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens, but supply simply hasn’t kept up. That’s why U.S. oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. U.S. oil prices finished above $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly seven years.
TRAFFIC
Click10.com

Florida gas prices surge to their highest in 7 years

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The digits on the gas station signs keep climbing, causing more and more pain at the pump. Florida’s average gas price rose 12 cents last week, with the current price of $3.17 the highest dating all the way back to October 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.
FLORIDA STATE

