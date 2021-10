The thing about bachelor pads is that their owners might not remain bachelors indefinitely. One man in El Paso, for example, built his dream concrete house with architect Jon Anderson and promptly got married a few years later. The couple subsequently had two daughters and wanted to upgrade quickly to a larger space. Trouble was, they lived in a subdivision in the Upper Valley area, so there wasn’t much room to expand. “I tried several times to buy the house in back of me to raze and use,” says the husband, a real-estate developer who asked to remain anonymous. It...

