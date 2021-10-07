CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

Accused Child Rapist to face Trial Next Summer

ksro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man suspected of kidnapping and raping a middle schooler and trying to abduct another near Sonoma will face trial next summer. A pre-trial hearing for 51-year-old Jesse Leon Granado-Lopez of Boyes Hot Springs will take place on June 6th, 2022, and jury selection will begin four days later. He’s being charged with five felonies, including rape, and sex with a minor with force with special allegations. Granado-Lopez remains in jail without bail and could spend the rest of his life in prison. He was arrested in January of 2020 shortly after a girl alerted Altamira School Employees that she was allegedly kidnapped at knifepoint and sexually assaulted in Granado-Lopez’s car. Another victim later reported that Granado-Lopez had tried to abduct her but she fought back and escaped.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and mysoginistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boyes Hot Springs, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sonoma, CA
Government
Sonoma, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Rapist#Prison#Altamira School Employees
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy