Accused Child Rapist to face Trial Next Summer

A man suspected of kidnapping and raping a middle schooler and trying to abduct another near Sonoma will face trial next summer. A pre-trial hearing for 51-year-old Jesse Leon Granado-Lopez of Boyes Hot Springs will take place on June 6th, 2022, and jury selection will begin four days later. He’s being charged with five felonies, including rape, and sex with a minor with force with special allegations. Granado-Lopez remains in jail without bail and could spend the rest of his life in prison. He was arrested in January of 2020 shortly after a girl alerted Altamira School Employees that she was allegedly kidnapped at knifepoint and sexually assaulted in Granado-Lopez’s car. Another victim later reported that Granado-Lopez had tried to abduct her but she fought back and escaped.