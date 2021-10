The Los Angeles Dodgers have been World Series favorites the entire season and remain the team to beat as the playoffs begin, according to oddsmakers. The Dodgers are +375 to win the World Series at Caesars Sportsbook, followed closely by the Houston Astros at +475. The Tampa Bay Rays are +650, and the San Francisco Giants are +675. The Chicago White Sox (+750) and Milwaukee Brewers (+800) round out the teams with single-digit odds.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO