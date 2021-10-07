CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

As US posture weakens, China’s threat to Taiwan grows more ominous

By THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
Iola Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s administration could soon have its foreign policy mettle tested like never before as China boosts its military aggression against Taiwan while proceeding with its naval expansion into the South China Sea. If Biden thought he would get a breather from major national security challenges after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, he figured wrong. A direct confrontation between China and Taiwan would dwarf the significance of Afghanistan. And the repercussions could hit every American hard in the pocketbook. So it’s worth paying attention.

www.iolaregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The war is on with China

With each passing week, it looks like World War III between America and China is coming sooner than we think. But, it's not going to be fought with bullets or aircraft carriers despite the Chinese building up their military in an aggressive and threatening way. It will more likely be...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

As Taiwan tensions grow, US and China seek right decibel

As tensions flare over Taiwan, China and the United States are both trying to lay down firm markers. US allies have meanwhile stepped up, with Japan resolutely backing Taiwan, including its bid to join a regional trade pact, and Australia entering the new three-way AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain widely viewed as a response to a rising China.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

Taiwan is becoming a flashpoint for China and the West – how does New Zealand respond?

The political temperature is rising in the South China Sea, and its effects will be felt in the South Pacific before long. Recent incursions by the Chinese air force into Taiwan’s air defence zone have ratcheted up already tense relations, with the US and Australia both warning China about undermining regional peace and stability. Chinese shows of strength are nothing new, but these air incursions have gone from about 300 last year to 500 in the first nine months of 2021 – primarily near the contested Pratas Island, occupied by the Taiwanese military but also claimed by China. With Britain recently dispatching a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
houstonianonline.com

Free trade with China is over for the United States

In the summer of 1915, during the first year of World War I, a British official from the Ministry of Mansion settled in Switzerland. Objective: To enter into a transaction from neutral territory, the Germans, in other words, would provide the enemy with a military telescope that the British did not have. London, sending rubber from the tropics, the Germans – those with some colonies – were in disbelief.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

In Glasgow, China-US tensions could shape climate future

Global momentum is building on the climate crisis but action will be impossible without two nations, China and the United States, which together account for more than half of emissions -- and whose governments don't get along. "If the national governments of China and the US are not able to agree on anything of substance, I think there may well be room for serious action anyway, because both countries are able and willing to do a lot on their own," said Mary Nichols, who led major climate initiatives as chair of the California Air Resources Board.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Taiwan's president says island will NOT bow to China threats as military makes national show of strength after increase in incursions by Chinese warplanes

Taiwan will not bow to pressure by Beijing and will defend its democratic way of life, the island's President Tsai Ing-wen warned today, following a spike in incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defence zone. Self-governed Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by authoritarian...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#South China#The South China Sea#American
AFP

Taiwan leader says island will not bow to China

Taiwan will not bow to pressure by Beijing and will defend its democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday, following a spike in incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defence zone. Self-governed Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary. "The more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from China," Tsai said in a speech marking Taiwan's National Day, adding: "Nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us." She described Taiwan as "standing on democracy's first line of defence".
POLITICS
Editor at Global Perspectives

Beijing Not Backing Down From Taiwan, "No one should underestimate the Chinese people's will and capability" Xi Jinping

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said he'd spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and calmed things. He said they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement. “I’ve spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we’ll abide by the Taiwan agreement,” he said. “We made it clear that I don’t think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement.”
The Independent

Taiwan wants 'status quo', not China's path, president says

Taiwan's president on Sunday called for the maintenance of the political status quo in a forthright speech which acknowledged rising pressure from ChinaTsai Ing-wen also firmly Chinese military coercion, a stance driven home by a rare demonstration of Taiwan’s defense capabilities in a parade on its National Day. A choir of singers from Taiwan’s various indigenous tribes sang to open the ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in the center of Taipei that was built by the Japanese who ruled the island as a colony for 500 years until the end of World War II. “We will...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
China
New York Post

Joe Biden must stand up to China after latest threats to Taiwan

China is sending record numbers of military aircraft to threaten Taiwan, warning “war may be triggered at any time” and asking the island democracy’s allies if they want to “become cannon fodder.”. Team Biden’s response: Happy talk of how China’s president-for-life promised a month ago to keep the peace and...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

US says it supports Taiwan amid Chinese threat

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): The United States has said that its support for and defence relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the people's Republic of China, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The remarks made by Pentagon spokesperson John Supple come amid a report in...
FOREIGN POLICY
charlottestar.com

US should recognize sensitivity of Taiwan issue: China

Beijing [China], October 8 (ANI): China on Friday asked the United States to fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue after media reports stated that US troops are secretly deployed on the island, helping train local troops. "The US should fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences

In a relationship as fraught as America’s and China’s, just an agreement that talks were productive was a sign of progress.Nine months into Joe Biden s presidency, the two sides finally appear to be trying to ease tensions that date from the Trump administration — though U.S. complaints about Chinese policies on trade, Taiwan and other issues are little diminished.A closed-door meeting in Zurich on Wednesday between senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was not accompanied by the public acrimony on display at earlier meetings.After the six-hour talks, the U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy