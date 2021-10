Multiverse (aka Entangled) tells the story of four brilliant colleagues Loretta, Danny, Amy, and Gerry, who are on the verge of an amazing breakthrough in quantum physics when tragedy strikes. They are soon forced to confront themselves in terrifying ways when their experiment leads to an entangled parallel existence that leaves them questioning who they are and what is real. As each of them comes face to face with their dead ringer, professional rivalries and personal relationships surface and the friends realize only one version of them can exist in our reality. Startattle.com – Entangled movie.

