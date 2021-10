Not a day goes by that I don’t get a text or three from the Democratic National Committee asking for contributions. Sometimes they come from Vice President Harris, sometimes from President Biden himself. Occasionally, I receive some from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, not to mention the texts that come from Congressional candidates all over the country, looking for $10, $17, or $27. I don’t know where they get these odd numbers from, nor do I know where they got mine. I suppose someone I donated to sold their list, and I am likely to be cyber-panhandled indefinitely.

