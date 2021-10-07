CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former NBA players arrested in alleged insurance fraud scheme: report

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wniqb_0cK8KXFj00

Nearly 20 former NBA players have reportedly been charged by federal authorities with insurance fraud.

Among the dozen-plus former players were several household names of yesteryear, including Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles, six-time All-Defensive Team honoree Tony Allen, and former Celtics and Clippers reserve Glen Davis, according to Tom Winter and Jonathan Dienst of NBC News.

The retired players are accused of defrauding the NBA's benefit plan out of approximately $4 million by submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental care they never received, per the report.

Former Nets first-round draft pick Terrence Williams, who was selected 11th overall in 2009, was the alleged ringleader of the scheme, the report said.

Also among the list of former players accused in the alleged scheme were journeymen such as Chris Douglas-Roberts, Alan Anderson, Shannon Brown, Tony Wroten and Will Bynum.

The alleged scheme spanned several years, from 2017 to 2020, according to a grand jury indictment. The accused each face one charge of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

The situation appears to be similar to a high-profile health care fraud case involving several former NFL players, including Clinton Portis, who was set to be sentenced in January after recently pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Jordan’s Son Reportedly Facing Troubling Accusations

Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey, has reportedly been charged with one count of aggravated assault, according to a report. Jeffrey reportedly assaulted a hospital staffer in Arizona on Friday night, according to TMZ Sports. He was there in the first place to get treated for an injury he sustained while at a bar earlier in the evening.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Miles
Person
Terrence Williams
Person
Tony Wroten
Person
Sebastian Telfair
Person
Shannon Brown
lawofficer.com

Son of NBA legend arrested in Arizona for assaulting hospital staff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The son of an NBA legend was arrested in Arizona on Friday, accused of assaulting medical staff at a hospital, according to reports. Jeffrey Jordan is the 32-year-son of retired NBA icon Michael Jordan. He had been transported to the hospital after falling and striking the back of his head against a table at Casa Amigos, a bar in Scottsdale, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Insurance Fraud#Celtics#Clippers#Nbc News
NESN

Five Ex-Celtics Among Former NBA Players Arrested On Fraud Charges

Among the 18 former NBA players arrested Thursday for an alleged health insurance fraud scheme are five players Boston Celtics fans might remember supporting over the years. Federal prosecutors indicted former Celtics Tony Allen, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Milt Palacio, Sebastian Telfair and Terrence Williams, and 13 other ex-NBA players for their alleged roles in an alleged health insurance scheme to defraud the NBA’s benefit plan of nearly $4 million, according to WNBC’s Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter, John Chandler and Courtney Copenhagen. They face charges of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud as well as aggravated identity theft.
NBA
Audacy

Audacy

38K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy