Russia behind 58% of Microsoft detected state-backed hacks in past year

USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Russia accounted for most state-sponsored hacking detected by Microsoft over the past year, with a 58% share, mostly targeting government agencies and think tanks in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members, the company said. The devastating effectiveness of the long-undetected SolarWinds hack —...

www.usatoday.com

AFP

G20 leaders agree to step up Afghan humanitarian effort

G20 leaders agreed Tuesday to work together to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, as the EU pledged a one-billion-euro aid package and host Italy stressed the need to maintain contacts with the Taliban.  The European Union opened the talks by pledging one billion euros ($1.2-billion), including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours who were taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft Defender for Identity to detect Windows Bronze Bit attacks

Microsoft is working on adding support for Bronze Bit attacks detection to Microsoft Defender for Identity to make it easier for Security Operations teams to detect attempts to abuse a Windows Kerberos security bypass bug tracked as CVE-2020-17049. Microsoft Defender for Identity (previously Azure Advanced Threat Protection or Azure ATP)...
FOX40

Poll: Cyberattacks concerning to most in US

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Most Americans across party lines have serious concerns about cyberattacks on U.S. computer systems and view China and Russia as major threats, according to a new poll. The poll by The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about 9 in 10 Americans are at […]
Vladimir Putin
Idaho8.com

Russian state-backed hackers having greater success at breaching foreign government targets, Microsoft says

Russian state-backed hackers are having greater success at breaching targets in the United States and elsewhere as they make government organizations the primary focus of their attacks, according to data that Microsoft released Thursday. Government organizations accounted for more than half of the targets for Moscow-linked hacking groups for the...
Neowin

Microsoft: Russia poses the greatest cybersecurity threat to governments

Cybersecurity is a constantly evolving domain where organizations and vendors are racing to upgrade their software and hardware with the latest security updates while malicious actors attempt to circumvent them. Today, Microsoft has released its annual Digital Defense Report on the topic, covering the time period of July 2020 to June 2021.
AFP

Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in diplomatic push

The Taliban will hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support. Afghanistan's new rulers are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to donate more money to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse, but also slammed the Taliban's "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said officials from the US and Europe would meet representatives of Afghanistan's new authorities for talks facilitated by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.
UPI News

U.S. names new Afghan relocation coordinator amid Taliban talks

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Tuesday appointed a new coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts as the United States continues to hold meetings with the Taliban following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will take on the role of coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts, succeeding...
The Independent

EU, Ukraine to discuss military training and cyber threats

The European Union is considering providing a military training mission to Ukraine amid lingering tensions between Russia and the Soviet ex-republic, officials said Monday.Acting on a request from Ukraine for help in the “professional military education," the EU has already sent a fact-finding mission to the country last month. The topic will be discussed during a summit scheduled on Tuesday in Kyiv the officials said on condition of anonymity in accordance with EU practices. The results of the mission have yet to be analyzed in order to define how the bloc could help in the best way, and...
AFP

US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship data

A US couple has been arrested in the state of West Virginia for allegedly selling information on nuclear warships to what they believed was a foreign state, the Justice Department said Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, who worked as a nuclear engineer for the US Navy, and his wife Diana, 45, were arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Saturday and charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act in a criminal complaint, the Justice Department said in a statement. For nearly a year, the couple "sold information known as restricted data concerning the design of nuclear powered warships to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power," the statement said, adding that the recipient of the information was in fact an undercover FBI agent. US nuclear-powered submarines were at the center of a major diplomatic crisis between Paris and Washington last month, when Australia scrapped a large contract to buy submarines from France.
The Verge

Microsoft Surface Go 3 review: left behind

From what I can tell, Microsoft intends the Surface Go 3 to be sold to two kinds of customers: kids and IT professionals who need a tiny computer when they’re out in the field. I’m in the third category of potential customers: people who love tiny computers. For all three groups, the Surface Go 3 is a bummer.
