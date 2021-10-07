Flood Warning issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 03:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Henderson County in western North Carolina Northwestern Rutherford County in western North Carolina * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 1119 AM EDT, High streamflows continue along the Broad River from Bat Cave to Chimney Rock to Lake Lure to Green Hill and along Cove Creek from Shingle Hollow to Green Hill following earlier flash flooding. Flooding is ongoing in these streams and their tributaries. Two to five inches of rain has fallen over extreme northeast Henderson and northwest Rutherford County and an additional inch of rain is possible through the early afternoon hours. * Gate releases at Lake Lure Dam are likely and imminent. Areas downstream of Lake Lure Dam that experience flooding during gate releases are urged to seek higher ground now. * Flooding at Rivercreek Campground downstream of Lake Lure Dam is imminent. Please seek higher ground immediately and heed all guidance from local officials. * Expect continued flooding of adjacent low-lying areas along the Broad River and Cove Creek. This includes campgrounds, boat-access areas, farmland, low-water crossings, and perhaps a few structures. Do not drive through flooded roadways and obey all barricades and evacuation orders from local officials. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rutherfordton, Lake Lure, Chimney Rock Village, Chimney Rock State Park, Bat Cave, Shingle Hollow, Green Hill and Gerton. * Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.