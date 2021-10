Charles Leclerc admits he was surprised Ferrari was so competitive in Friday practice for the Turkish Grand Prix, given the feeling inside the car. Ferrari finished third and fourth in very low-grip conditions in Istanbul last year but the teams have been faced with a much quicker track so far this weekend with significantly faster lap times on Friday. Despite that change, Leclerc excelled with the second-best time of FP2 and competitive long-run pace too, but isn’t sure why Ferrari appears so close to Mercedes and Red Bull at this stage.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO