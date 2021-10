CHICAGO – Equity method investment earnings of Conagra Brands, Inc. were sharply higher in the first quarter ended Aug. 29. In a 10-Q filed Oct. 7 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Conagra Brands said equity method investment earnings during the quarter were $20.2 million, up 211% from $6.5 million during the same period a year earlier. The fiscal 2022 first-quarter profits were up 64% from $12.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The latter period, though, included a one-time gain of $5.4 million associated with the sale of an Ardent Mills asset.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO