Small Business

Putting People First in Your Business

By Emily Washcovick
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. A business is more than just brick and mortar and a few products. It’s the offspring of the business owner, and as an owner, you want customers to experience the very best you have to offer. Setting—and realizing—expectations for that experience, as soon as the customer walks through your door, can be one of the things that keeps them coming back.

www.nhregister.com

bizjournals

Black-owned cookie business survives the pandemic — and is ready to grow

The decision to open a cookie store after two decades in the beauty industry terrified experienced entrepreneur Kelly Simmons. After years of contemplating switching professions, Simmons felt it was only right to return to her original Baltimore stomping grounds to launch the cookie she has been perfecting for years. With...
SMALL BUSINESS
Andre Oentoro

The Benefits of Blogging for Your Business

Marketing is an ever evolving area, and if you don’t adapt to the changing environment, you’ll end up left behind. What worked only a few years ago may prove ineffective today. However, blogging for your brand is one area that has lasted more than a decade and still gives great returns.
INTERNET
Thrive Global

Kristen Roberts of Trestle Law: “Work on your business not IN your business”

Work on your business not IN your business. When I first started my law practice, I was doing all the things — legal work, blogging, invoicing, intake, interviewing, etc. It was overwhelming. It never gave me the time to consider my “why,” the structure I wanted for my firm, and ability to step away and look at the 30,000 foot picture. These things are important if you have notions of growth.
ECONOMY
Concord Monitor

Running a business with your spouse

Every year, hundreds of New Hampshire married couples start joint businesses together, and to do so, many of these couples use the help of New Hampshire lawyers. Their lawyer’s help may consist, for example, of planning with the couple and drafting for them an operating agreement for their husband-wife LLC. Even operating agreements for husband-wife LLCs involve important but difficult federal income tax issues, Social Security Taxes issues and issues under IRC section 199A. (Section 199A is the IRC section that provides annual 20% federal income tax deductions to the members of multi- member LLCs if their LLCs are properly structured.)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
townline.org

GROWING YOUR BUSINESS: Be different

There are a series of books out about what is called Blue Ocean Strategies. The premise is that most businesses operate in the same ocean, “the Red Ocean”, but to truly succeed a company has to swim in their own ocean, the Blue Ocean. This is all fancy metaphor talk for being different, being better, finding a way to do things differently. A way that will change everything and wow your customers to the point of not only improving your business, but dramatically changing your market as well.
ECONOMY
myfox28columbus.com

Grow Your Video Business with UScreen

“You focus on quality videos, we do everything else.”. UScreen founder PJ Taei built an all-in-one robust video monetization and distribution platform. Their team of over 100 amazing individuals located all around the world helps over 11,000 creators, brands, and businesses monetize videos and make money doing what they love.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Post

How to put your home into a living trust

Q: How do I go about getting my house into our trust? Do I need to contact the person who did the trust for us? Do I need to use the attorney who set up the trust? Do I even need an attorney to do this?. A: You should know...
REAL ESTATE
WFMY NEWS2

Vaccination status: Should you put it on your resume?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What is your vaccine status? These days, it's a common question whether you’re going to a show, traveling, going into certain businesses. Many employers are asking their employees to declare their status or requiring them to get the vaccine. Should you be putting your vaccination status on...
GREENSBORO, NC
New Haven Register

How to Leverage Your Network to Build a Thriving Business During a Pandemic - From a Distance, of Course

At a time marked by a lack of in-person connection, the power of networking has never been more critical. Despite social distancing provisions and the total shutdown of large in-person events and gatherings, entrepreneurs continued to find support, comradery and friendship through their networks. And as the impacts of the pandemic continue, it's evident that leveraging networks will remain a top priority. But how can this be done tactfully, given the current global limitations?
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Putting people over profits in the financial services industry

Have you ever heard the phrase “people over profits?” This phrase embodies the mission of credit unions, like KEMBA Financial Credit Union, and defines a fundamental distinction in business philosophy between banks and credit unions. Most banks answer to stockholders and their focus on profits, whereas credit unions answer to...
CREDITS & LOANS
lifewire.com

How Everett Harper Puts People at the Center of Tech

Everett Harper thinks human-centric design is the key to better software development, so he built a company based on that belief. Harper is the co-founder and CEO of Truss, a tech consulting firm that helps product, design, and engineering teams produce high-quality and human-centric software and processes. Harper launched Truss...
BUSINESS
