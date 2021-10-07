CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

US sprinter Gabby Thomas said the Olympic mattresses and pillows were 'brutal,' and made it hard to recover from training

By Anna Medaris Miller
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AU5EX_0cK8JUdl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhE6V_0cK8JUdl00
A recyclable cardboard bed and mattress for athletes are seen during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Akio Kon/Pool Photo via AP

  • Sprinter Gabby Thomas told Insider the pillows and mattresses at Olympic village were "brutal."
  • The cardboard bed frames, however, got more attention during the games.
  • Thomas said she used tools like ice baths and massages, which she usually avoids, for recovery.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Olympic athletes in Tokyo slept on bed frames made of cardboard, an attempt at sustainability - not anti-intimacy - that received plenty of jeering and meme-making on social media . "They're acting like the floor doesn't exist," one Twitter user wrote .

But USA Track and Field athlete and two-time medalist Gabby Thomas told Insider the cardboard wasn't a problem, but what sat atop it was.

"The mattresses were really, really hard, and so were the pillows. It was really brutal actually," the 24-year-old said through a partnership with "healthy soda" brand Olipop .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Zs1A_0cK8JUdl00
In this June 26, 2021, file photo, Gabby Thomas celebrates after winning the final in the women's 200-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Ashley Landis/AP

The mattresses were made of materials that could be recycled into plastic products, AP reported , and their firmness could be adjusted. However, Thomas didn't find any hacks to make them more comfortable.

Their stiffness made it difficult not just to get past jet lag but also to recover from training on what Thomas described as a particularly springy track.

"The track was so fast and bouncy that it was really hard for our bodies to turn around and recover from that," she said. "And so to have a bed that's so hard and uncomfortable to sleep on, it was actually really hard to get the recovery."

Thomas looked to other tools for recovery

Thomas tried to sleep as much as she could, eat well, and focus on remaining calm. On competition mornings, she meditated, visualized her race, and "loaded up on caffeine."

She also indulged in the techniques like ice baths and massages that she typically avoids. "Normally I stay away from ice baths and NormaTec boots just because I like to train my body to recover on its own and not be reliant on those tools," she said. "But the Olympics was the perfect time to allow my body to utilize them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiHTT_0cK8JUdl00

Olipop

Thomas won a bronze medal in the 200-meter sprint and a silver in the 4x100-meter relay days later. At the Olympic trials earlier, her 200-meter time made her the 3rd-fastest woman in the event's history. Her goal had been to make the Olympic team.

Now, her shorter-term goals are to graduate with her master's in epidemiology and health care management from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022, and make - and win gold at - the World Championships . Then, she'll set higher goals for Paris 2024 because, she said, "I feel like a new athlete now."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
womensrunning.com

For Gabby Thomas, Olympic Medals are a Means to an End

You’ll probably never find Jennifer Randall at Hayward Field. Or at an Olympic stadium. Or sitting track-side anywhere her daughter, sprinter Gabby Thomas, is competing for something of consequence. “I always watch Gabby in big competitions alone and in silence,” Randall says. “My preference is that no one else be...
SOCCER
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wheelchair racer trains hard for Boilermaker return

Hermin Garic has raced in the Boilermaker several times over the years. “Since 2005, so it’s going on 16 years now,” he said. Garic and his family immigrated to the U.S. from Bosnia in 2000. He says he was playing wheelchair basketball at Sitrin when their adaptive sports coordinator told him to try racing in the Boilermaker, noting the possibility of winning a racing chair.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Usa Track And Field#Mattress#Ap#Usa Track
kfgo.com

Olympics-Korea short track champion Shim barred from training with team mates

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s double Olympic short track gold medallist Shim Suk-hee has been excluded from training with the national team amid a probe into text messages she sent during the 2018 Games that suggested she may have intended to take down a team mate. An online newspaper last...
SPORTS
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Video adds weight to claim Maradona ‘trafficked’ 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona’s associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona’s associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
SOCCER
talesbuzz.com

MMA fighters’ new training method: Pro pillow fighting

Professional pillow fighting is real — and it’s anything but fluff. Mixed martial arts fighters and boxers have flocked to south Florida, where the Delray Beach Boxing and Fitness Club has become home to the first ever organized league of its kind, aptly dubbed the Pillow Fighting Championship. But the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Rogers avoids another teenage exit to advance at Indian Wells

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shelby Rogers rallied to claim a steely 2-6 6-1 7-6 (4) victory over Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez on Tuesday to move into the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Never before past the second round in five previous visits to Indian Wells, Rogers,...
TENNIS
uticaphoenix.net

Wheelchair racer trains hard for Boilermaker return

Hermin Garic has raced in the Boilermaker several times over the years. “Since 2005, so it’s going on 16 years now,” he said. Garic and his family immigrated to the U.S. from Bosnia in 2000. He says he was playing wheelchair basketball at Sitrin when their adaptive sports coordinator told him to try racing in the Boilermaker, noting the possibility of winning a racing chair.
UTICA, NY
104.1 WIKY

Olympics-Korea short track champion Shim barred from training with team mates

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s double Olympic short track gold medallist Shim Suk-hee has been excluded from training with the national team amid a probe into text messages she sent during the 2018 Games that suggested she may have intended to take down a team mate. An online newspaper last...
SPORTS
Insider

Insider

151K+
Followers
15K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy