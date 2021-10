Plant-based milk is now fully mainstream: In 2020, sales of the category grew twice as fast as cow’s milk in the U.S. Oat milk sales more than tripled, to $274 million, and almond milk topped $1.6 billion. Still, many consumers still haven’t made the switch from traditional milk. Danone, one of the world’s largest dairy brands, wants to convince the holdouts to give plant-based alternatives a try, and has spent more than a year developing new plant-based milk designed to be as indistinguishable as possible from the real thing.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO