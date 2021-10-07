CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIA Removes Barriers to AI for Power Providers with Global Launch of VIA Insights Market

austinnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIA introduces new solution at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland. SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / VIA, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for data privacy, integration, and analysis, today announced the global launch of VIA Insights Market™. VIA Insights Market enables power providers to test and acquire AI and other analytical services faster and more securely than any other alternative. The market, which debuted internationally at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland in September, brings AI models to previously trapped data to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

www.austinnews.net

