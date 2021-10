With the world in an unprecedented climate crisis, many of us wonder what we can do as individuals to reduce our carbon footprint. A significant step can start right at home. In Arlington, residential buildings account for 23% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. One way to reduce this is to make homes “net zero” energy — able to produce as much energy over the course of a year as they consume. This is done through heat pumps, a super-tight barrier between the inside and outside, above-code insulation, energy-efficient windows, lighting, appliances and solar power.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO