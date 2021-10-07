CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CUPD first university police department to earn property, evidence accreditation

CU Boulder News & Events
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels good to be first ... especially when being first means you’re helping to solve crimes and keep CU Boulder students safe. The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department’s property and evidence unit is the first university police department in North America to earn the SCS Northwest Evidence Management Professional Accreditation certificate, a process which took about two years to complete. SCS’s Stephen Campbell, a 28-year veteran of law enforcement, awarded the certificate to the unit in June and will conduct an in-person visit in late spring 2022 to conduct a one-year review.

www.colorado.edu

