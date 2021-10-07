CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'WandaVision' Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 5 days ago

Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. "WandaVision" head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May.

