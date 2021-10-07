'WandaVision' Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

We're not sure what the best thing to happen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was—maybe it's Lebowski Thor, who knows—but it doesn't really matter anymore. On Thursday morning, Variety reported that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness (whom WandaVision introduced us to) will get her own series on Disney+. According to the outlet, the show will be a dark comedy, which sounds about right to us. WandaVision's head writer, Jac Schaeffer, will reportedly serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Unfortunately, no news of a release date, plot details, or anything to truly bite into came with the report. So, as always, we're free to speculate a bit.

