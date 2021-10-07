Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD loses traction, closes in on $1,750

Dollar Mostly Higher, US 2-Year Bond Yields Hit 18-month Peak. Summary: Germany’s ZEW Indicator for Economic Sentiment dropped a further 4.2 points to 22.3 in October 2021, below market expectations of 23.8, and a previous 26.5. The reading was the lowest since March 2020 which sent Europe’s shared currency sliding to fresh 2021 lows. EUR/USD slid to 1.1524 before settling at 1.1531 in late New York. Across the Atlantic, the US 2-year treasury bond yield climbed to a March 2020 high at 0.36% before easing to settle at 0.34% (0.32% yesterday). A popular gauge of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) rallied to 94.50 (94.37 yesterday), a 13-month high. Sterling ended flat at 1.3590 unmoved by mixed UK Employment data, into today’s Manufacturing and Industrial Production reports. Against the Japanese Yen the Greenback extended its rally to 113.60 in late New York, up 0.19% (113.35 yesterday). The Australian Dollar was little changed at 0.7350 from 0.7345 yesterday. The USD/CAD pair dipped to 1.2467 (1.2483). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar was mixed. USD/THB slid further to 33.35 (33.67) after the Greenback peaked at 33.99 at the end of last month. The USD/SGD pair finished with modest gains to 1.3567 (1.3557).

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO