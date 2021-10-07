CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD loses traction, closes in on $1,750

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold reversed its direction after climbing above $1,760 earlier in the day. US Dollar Index erased its losses supported by rising US T-bond yields. XAU/USD could extend its slide with a break below $1,750. The XAU/USD pair capitalized on the modest bearish pressure surrounding the greenback and advanced to a...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Wicks Indicate Selling Pressure - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices have traded around 1760 all of October, with any upside moves quickly reversed. Shooting star candlesticks have emerged in two of the past three trading sessions, as traders haven’t been willing to hold gold as the US Dollar rallies. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Us Department Of Labor#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Xau Usd#European#Us Treasury#Consumer Credit Change#Fed
DailyFx

Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

US inflation data will define gold’s short-term price action. Retail traders trim net-short gold positions. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The price of gold is currently pressing against a zone of resistance that has capped price action in the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to take another hit after US data

EUR/USD has been trading in a descending channel. ECB's Villeroy voiced support for continued accommodative policy. US CPI inflation data and FOMC Minutes could cement November tapering. The EUR/USD pair slumped to its lowest level in 15-months at 1.1524 during the American trading hours on Tuesday but managed to stage...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats further from multi-year tops, depressed below mid-113.00s

USD/JPY witnessed some selling on Wednesday and snapped four days of the winning streak. A cautious market mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some downward pressure. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and contributed to the decline. Investors look forward to the US CPI...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

German economic gauge extends drop, euro slides to 2021 low

Dollar Mostly Higher, US 2-Year Bond Yields Hit 18-month Peak. Summary: Germany’s ZEW Indicator for Economic Sentiment dropped a further 4.2 points to 22.3 in October 2021, below market expectations of 23.8, and a previous 26.5. The reading was the lowest since March 2020 which sent Europe’s shared currency sliding to fresh 2021 lows. EUR/USD slid to 1.1524 before settling at 1.1531 in late New York. Across the Atlantic, the US 2-year treasury bond yield climbed to a March 2020 high at 0.36% before easing to settle at 0.34% (0.32% yesterday). A popular gauge of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) rallied to 94.50 (94.37 yesterday), a 13-month high. Sterling ended flat at 1.3590 unmoved by mixed UK Employment data, into today’s Manufacturing and Industrial Production reports. Against the Japanese Yen the Greenback extended its rally to 113.60 in late New York, up 0.19% (113.35 yesterday). The Australian Dollar was little changed at 0.7350 from 0.7345 yesterday. The USD/CAD pair dipped to 1.2467 (1.2483). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar was mixed. USD/THB slid further to 33.35 (33.67) after the Greenback peaked at 33.99 at the end of last month. The USD/SGD pair finished with modest gains to 1.3567 (1.3557).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1550 as USD retreats, US/EU data awaited

EUR/USD recovers initial losses on Wednesday in the Asian session. The US Dollar Index backtracks from yearly highs despite a rebound in US T-bond yields. Divergent monetary policy outlooks between the ECB and Fed weighs on the euro, US inflation eyed. The EUR/USD holds gains in the Asian session on...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

IMF trims view on growth rebound as ‘dangerous divergence’ see

US long-term yields have retreated about 4-6bps, resulting in the yield curve flattening. The rally in crude prices seems to be taking a breather. Natural gas prices too have cooled off and this has brought some relief to bond markets. The US Dollar has weakened overnight. The Euro has bounced off the lowest levels seen yesterday since July'2020. The Pound continues to trade a 1.3550-1.3650 range.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US spot gold price technical analysis Elliott wave [Video]

US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing. 00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis. 15:44 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis. 16:57 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Technical Analysis. Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading. Technical Analysis Next resistance Group2 1765|1772|1800. Elliott Wave iii) of C of...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3612; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3570 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3855. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3525. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3435.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD forms bullish flag pattern ahead of UK data

USDJPY shot to the highest level in three years as the market waited for the upcoming US consumer price index (CPI) data. The numbers, which will come in the afternoon session. The data is expected to show that the country’s inflation rebounded in September as the aviation sector made a comeback. At the same time, prices will likely be boosted by rising energy costs. In the past few weeks, energy prices jumped as supply constraints continued. The Japanese yen also weakened after the country published the relatively strong machinery order numbers earlier today.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bond Market: Long yields down, short up

Let's take a look at bond market action we have not seen for a long time. The 30-year bond yield is down 5 basis points and the 2-year yield is up nearly 5 basis points. We have not seen that behavior for a while. This is recessionary-looking behavior but one...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Cautious mood persists as focus shifts to US inflation data, FOMC Minutes

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 13:. Major currency pairs stayed within familiar ranges on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines while waiting for high-impact data releases. The sour market mood made it difficult for risk-sensitive assets to find demand but falling US Treasury bond yields weighed on the dollar. The US Dollar Index was posting modest daily losses around 94.35 at the time of press and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which lost 3.5% on Tuesday, was down 0.5%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD off lows, on the defensive below mid-0.7300s

AUD/USD witnessed some selling during the Asian session, though lacked follow-through. A softer risk tone turned out to be a key factor that undermined the perceived riskier aussie. A subdued USD price action helped limit losses ahead of the US CPI report/FOMC minutes. The AUD/USD pair extended the previous day's...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP pares intraday gains, struggles to move back above 0.8500 mark

EUR/GBP edged higher on Wednesday and recovered a major part of the overnight losses. A modest USD weakness benefitted the euro and remained supportive of the intraday uptick. Fresh Brexit jitters, disappointing UK macro releases acted as a headwind for the British pound. BoE-ECB monetary policy divergence warrants caution before...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Upside meets six-month-old resistance near 154.50

GBP/JPY edges higher following the previous session’s gain on Wednesday. Multiple resistances near 154.45 offer a strong barrier for the bulls. The momentum oscillator supports bullish momentum. The GBP/JPY cross trades higher with a cautious tone in the early European trading hour. The pair books the gains for the fifth...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy