Preview: Nobel Prize for literature is announced on Thursday
NEDA ULABY, BYLINE: (Laughter) I don't think so, not unless they have side gigs I don't know about as - I don't know - maybe avant-garde... ULABY: ...French poets or crusading journalists in Belarus. Seriously, though, A, over the past 20 years, the literature Nobel has tended to go to a certain kind of writer who's pretty obscure outside of academic circles. They're often North American or European, white, extremely distinguished, but not exactly rock stars, except at universities or in their home countries. So just for examples - recent literature winners include the Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk and the Austrian experimental playwright Peter Handke.www.interlochenpublicradio.org
Comments / 0