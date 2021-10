ELKINS, W.Va. -- The Davis & Elkins Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) recently elected four of its members to serve as the group's Executive Board. Andrew Shand, a senior on the men's tennis team will once again serve as SAAC President. Shand is in his fourth year as a member of SAAC, having served as President the past two academic years. Shand is from Napier, New Zealand studying Sports Management and Accounting.

ELKINS, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO