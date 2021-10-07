Jivox Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security and Privacy Certification
Personalized digital marketing technology leader prioritizes consumer privacy and data with a commitment to security. Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, announced the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 audit. This certification furthers the company’s commitment to ensure data privacy and security are being managed to the highest standards in order to represent its brands and its customers adequately. Jivox is one of only two Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) technology companies to be SOC Type 2 certified.martechseries.com
