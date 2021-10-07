CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Jivox Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security and Privacy Certification

By prweb
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonalized digital marketing technology leader prioritizes consumer privacy and data with a commitment to security. Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, announced the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 audit. This certification furthers the company’s commitment to ensure data privacy and security are being managed to the highest standards in order to represent its brands and its customers adequately. Jivox is one of only two Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) technology companies to be SOC Type 2 certified.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Leon Zemel, Chief Product Officer at Kubient

MarTech Series caught up with Leon Zemel, Chief Product Officer at Kubient to talk about the increasing incidence of ad fraud in today’s digital marketplace and how newer adtech solutions will help solve growing advertiser challenges despite it:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Leon, we’d love to hear...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Congress Tackles Data Privacy Compliance for FinTech

When Democrats and Republicans in Congress agree on an issue, you know the problem must be serious. In this case, the problem is third-party FinTech data sharing. According to Roll Call, the House Financial Technology Task Force held a hearing to discuss “whether consumers understand the degree of access they hand over to third-party data aggregators and whether stronger protections are needed.” The committee pointed to apps that share sensitive data and then aggregate usernames and passwords to scrape data from the accounts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
martechseries.com

Nabthat’s Website Platform Receives Certification for Honda Dealer Digital Program

Nabthat’s website platform is now available through Honda’s Digital Certified Program. Nabthat, a technology company dedicated to building automotive-centric platforms focused on the consumer experience, today announced that it has been certified as a Honda Digital Solutions (HDS) Website Program Provider. With this certification, Nabthat’s website platform is immediately available to Honda’s approximately 1,000 U.S. dealers.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Glassbox Announces Major Milestone of $40 million in Software ARR and Accelerating Growth in Q3

Glassbox, a software as a service (“SaaS”) company that provides digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, announced today that it crossed $40 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the third quarter of 2021. This represents year over year ARR growth of 31% on a pro forma basis, and the second consecutive quarter of accelerating growth since the Company’s IPO in June.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Personal Data#Information Privacy#Personalized#Dco#Soc Type 2#Aims Community College#Cmo#Braze Data
martechseries.com

Tessian Launches New Solution ‘Tessian Architect’: An Intelligent Data Loss Prevention Policy Engine

Human Layer Security company Tessian has launched Tessian Architect, a new policy engine for real-time email data loss prevention (DLP). It provides automatic and custom policy capabilities, and real-time visibility into data loss events, without the cumbersome, manual rules found in traditional DLP solutions. Marketing Technology News: Robinos Releases a...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Elevatus Surpasses One Million Video Assessments Completed Worldwide

Elevatus, the provider of the most comprehensive AI technology, today announced it has successfully delivered 1 million video assessments to date for its clients. This key milestone marks Elevatus’ salient growth, just two months after announcing its annual revenue growth of 200% in 2021 vs 2020. This achievement also illustrates the rapid adoption and implementation of video assessments worldwide.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Fobi Signs Agreement With Empower Clinics To Fully Integrate Empower Clinic’s Kai Care Client Testing Data Base

Empower To Leverage Fobi’s Wallet Pass Technology To Provide Verified Credentials For Secure Real Time Digital Health Care Notifications, Scheduling, Education And Client Messaging to All Kai Care Clients. Fobi AI Inc. Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is...
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

Modus complements its Information Governance Solution offerings with Haystac’s AI-Powered Enterprise-Grade Content Analytics Platform

Modus is thrilled to announce a multifaceted partnership with Haystac, the Content Intelligence Company™, and developer of Indago™, a “true” AI content analytics platform for unstructured data and scanned image classification. “Indago™ uniquely complements Modus’ Information Governance and eDiscovery Solutions while also increasing a comprehensive portfolio of data management solutions.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
martechseries.com

Denodo Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Expedite Sales Cycle of the Denodo Platform Running on AWS

Denodo, a leading data virtualization solution provider, today announced that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps Partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

MariaDB Wins Google Cloud Cross-Industry Customer Award

Award presented at Google Cloud Next ʼ21 recognizes innovation excellence with MariaDB SkySQL cloud database running on Google Cloud. MariaDB® Corporation announced that it has received a Google Cloud Cross-Industry Customer Award for its success with MariaDB SkySQL running on Google Cloud. This award was presented at global digital experience, Google Cloud Next ’21, on October 12.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Quantum Announces New Collaboration and Remote Editing Solution for Adobe Premiere Pro Users

Integrated solution addresses the challenges of remote workflow editing and collaboration for large creative teams seeking maximum productivity. Quantum Corporation announced the immediate availability of the Quantum Collaborative Workflow Solution powered by CatDVTM. This solution was designed specifically for Adobe® Premiere® Pro users to address the challenges of remote workflow editing and collaboration for large creative teams seeking maximum productivity. The turnkey solution is the result of months of testing and tuning to ensure that Adobe Premiere Pro customers receive a completely integrated, Quantum-tested and supported solution.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Oracle Cloud Joins Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM for Multi-Cloud Security Notification Framework Initiative

ONUG Collaborative welcomes new members including Oracle Cloud, Sysdig, Wiz, Intuit, Adobe, Qualys and F5. ONUG, the voice of the Global 2000, announced the addition of Oracle Cloud to the ONUG Collaborative. The onboarding of Oracle Cloud establishes that four of the top five cloud service providers now work in unison with the largest cloud consumers to develop a standard multi-cloud security notification translation and enhancement service for enterprises.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Amplience and Dynamic Yield Partner to Deliver Headless Personalization

Seamless integration of developer-friendly APIs with headless CMS scales customer experience delivery and optimization. Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform for high scale, high growth brands and retailers, and Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization Platform, today announced a partnership that will allow brands to go API-first and leverage A/B testing and personalization in a headless world.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Latest Enhancements to Nintex Workflow Cloud Drive Digital Business Initiatives

Next gen cloud automation platform from Nintex features enhanced governance and security controls, workflow tracking, and forms integration to accelerate the digital transformation of public and private sector organizations. Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the latest enhancements to its next gen cloud automation platform,...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Blue Health Intelligence Releases Enhanced Whyzen Analytics Platform

Analytics Tool Drives Users to Most Valuable Healthcare Insights. Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) recently infused guided analytic pathways and a more intuitive interface into its cutting-edge employer analytics and reporting solution, Whyzen™ Analytics, to enable healthcare stakeholders to quickly sort through vast healthcare data and identify key cost savings and care improvement opportunities.
HEALTH
martechseries.com

London-based Startup ComplyCube Boosts SaaS Offering with Multi Bureau Checks to Tackle Identity Fraud

The Multi-Bureau service is underpinned by the world’s most reliable identity verification sources from 20+ countries. ComplyCube, the market-leading identity verification provider, has launched a multi-bureau verification service underpinned by a comprehensive set of credit agency data, government sources, and propriety databases. The new service, which leverages ComplyCube’s AI-powered screening platform, improves match rates, reduces false positives, and speeds up customer onboarding.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Google Partners with General Mills to Define Future of Consumer Packaged Goods with Data and Analytics

Industry leader chooses Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider to accelerate its digital transformation and establish meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Google today announced it has expanded its partnership with General Mills, as the food leader has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud partner to further the power of data and analytics across the company.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zix Announces Cloud Backup and Recovery Services Now Available Through Secure Cloud

Zix Corporation, a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity, and compliance solutions, today announced its cloud-based data backup and recovery solution is now available through its intuitive Secure Cloud platform. Now, customers can experience complete visibility into communication security and compliance for Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace, SharePoint, OneDrive, Salesforce, Box and Dropbox.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Plume Raises $300 Million to Upend Communications Services with AI

— With more than 1.2 billion devices managed in over 35 million homes and small businesses, Plume cements its position as the cloud controller of the world’s largest software-defined network (SDN) — Plume®, the personalized communications services pioneer, today announced that it has closed $300 million in a new round...
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Vaultree Introduces Encryption-as-a-Service Solution for the Global Market

Next-gen encryption startup ushers in new era of data protection. Vaultree today introduced a first of its kind Encryption-as-a-Service solution to improve data protection for the cloud era. The company’s end-to-end encryption technology provides companies in highly regulated industries with a fast, scalable and easy-to-integrate solution that makes it possible to work with fully encrypted cloud data at scale, maintaining top performance without the need to decrypt data or surrender encryption keys.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy