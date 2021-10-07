Jivox Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security and Privacy Certification

When Democrats and Republicans in Congress agree on an issue, you know the problem must be serious. In this case, the problem is third-party FinTech data sharing. According to Roll Call, the House Financial Technology Task Force held a hearing to discuss “whether consumers understand the degree of access they hand over to third-party data aggregators and whether stronger protections are needed.” The committee pointed to apps that share sensitive data and then aggregate usernames and passwords to scrape data from the accounts.

