SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Finney County has added 40 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,160 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 251 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to 10 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, while there has been four additional deaths since Monday for a total to 57 deaths. A total of 13,996 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 16 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate has increased to 33 percent as of Monday.