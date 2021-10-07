Records: Man involved in crash with Laredo PD unit blew nearly twice the legal limit
The alleged drunk driver accused of crashing into a Laredo police unit had an alcohol blood content of nearly twice the legal limit in Texas, according to an arrest affidavit. Police said Luis Armando Galvan-San Miguel, 40, had blood alcohol content of 0.15 while the legal limit in Texas is 0.08. He was arrested and charged over the weekend with driving while intoxicated, second offense. Webb County Jail records show he is out on bond.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0