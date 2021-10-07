CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal: Uniqlo’s Comfortable Dress Pants Are 25% Off for the Back-to-Work Charge

By Paolo Sandoval
It’s so hard to know what to wear to work these days — traditional office-appropriate garb is typically uncomfortable, boring and ugly. But it doesn’t need to be that way. Uniqlo, for instance, has officially dispelled the notion that all office trousers are bad trousers with their Ultra Light Pants, currently 25% off. Super stretchy, made from a wool-like blend, and handsome enough to win you best-dressed at the office, these pants are a home run by any metric.

