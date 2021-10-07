Grainger travels to take on Northview in non-region bout

RUTLEDGE – Grainger hits the road for the last time in the regular season this Friday as they travel to Kodak to take on Northview Academy in a non-conference tilt. This week’s game will be the first time the two teams have met on the gridiron. Both squads will look to bounce back from disappointing losses last week as Grainger dropped a district matchup at Volunteer and the Cougars were shut out at cross-county rival Pigeon Forge.