Austin, TX

Meet the new class of Austin's Best CEOs

By Will Anderson
 5 days ago
The 2021 Best CEO Awards have been handed out and the winners are here to offer inspiration and advice. Executives were honored in six categories during a private event Oct. 6, while Tyson Tuttle of Silicon Labs was given the 2021 Best CEO Legacy Award for his years guiding one of Austin's most influential legacy technology companies.

www.bizjournals.com

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

