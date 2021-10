Kudos to New York state for installing cameras in work zones because toothless warnings have not worked (”Work zone speeding cameras coming to New York,” Sept. 23, 2021). Now, how about cameras on some traffic signals? Running red lights is endemic in this area and our police are stretched too thin to be able to nail the offenders at the exact moment they endanger other drivers and pedestrians.

