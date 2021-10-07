CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Geologists take samples from La Palma lava flow

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeologists take samples of molten hot lava from La Palma’s volcano. More than two weeks since its initial eruption, the lava flow on the Canary Island of La Palma continues to flow through the nearby area. Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) geologists dig into the volcanic streams for samples. “Sometimes...

The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops. Big clouds of white steam billowed...
WORLD
News On 6

Building Sized Blocks Of Lava Flow Down La Palma Volcano In Spain

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Three weeks since its eruption upended the lives of thousands, the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is still spewing out endless streams of lava with no signs of ceasing. Authorities on Sunday monitored a new stream of molten rock that has...
WORLD
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava flows into swimming pool, vaporising it instantly

Drone footage shows the moment 1,000°C lava pours into a swimming pool on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, where volcanic eruptions have forced thousands of residents to evacuate. The pool’s water boils as the black molten lava seeps in, sending a huge plume of steam billowing into the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Lava from La Palma eruption reaches the Atlantic

Lava from a volcano on Spain’s Canary Islands has reached the sea after 10 days of wiping out hundreds of homes and causing the evacuation of thousands of residents.Columns of steam that experts had warned could contain toxic gases shot upward when the bright red molten rock tumbled into the Atlantic Ocean at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.The area had been evacuated for several days as authorities waited for the lava to reach the water. Its erratic flows and changes in the terrain had slowed its progress.Lava flows from the Sept. 19 eruption on La Palma have destroyed at least 589 buildings, mostly homes on the island’s southwestern side that were caught on a slope below the volcano.No deaths or serious injuries have been reported, thanks to the prompt evacuations of over 6,000 people in the first hours after last week's eruption.La Palma, home to about 85,000 people, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa The island is roughly 35 kilometers (22 miles) long and 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide at its broadest point.
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Lava flow at La Palma reaches the sea, Canary Islands

Lava flow produced by the eruption at Cumbre Vieja volcano, La Palma, Canary Islands has reached the sea at Playa Nueva, north of Los Guirres beach in the municipality of Tazacorte, at 23:00 UTC on September 28, 2021. Faced with the possibility of emissions of gases that are harmful to...
ENVIRONMENT
Gazette

Air quality stable in La Palma as lava pyramid rises from sea

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) - A pyramid of steaming black rock emerged from the Atlantic Ocean off Spain's La Palma on Wednesday as lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano crashed into the sea, sending up plumes of white steam. Despite fears of toxic gases, authorities said the air inland remained...
ENVIRONMENT
dronedj.com

New drone videos show lava flow, coastline expansion from La Palma volcano

More than two weeks after its eruption, the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island continues to spit out ash and lava. New DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone videos trace the path of the magma to the crater and show the extent of the coastline expansion triggered by red-hot lava pouring into the cool ocean waters.
SPAIN
IFLScience

Watch As Flowing Lava Wipes Out Church Tower During La Palma Eruption

- The lava made its way down the steep slopes of the volcano towards the shore, taking with it many buildings in Todoque and surrounding areas. As of Monday, the lava was around 800 meters (2600 feet) from the sea, which will pose new risks if it connects with the water. Officials now have to be aware of the possibilities of plumes of water vapor combined with toxic volcanic gases shopting into the sky if contact is made, risking respiratory problems and burns for locals.
RELIGION
mymixfm.com

Lava flow thickens on La Palma after volcanic crater collapses

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – A river of red-hot lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma thickened on Monday, after the north side of the crater collapsed the previous night causing spectacular explosions, but authorities ruled out further evacuations. Despite the heightened activity, the lava appeared...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Watch live as lava flows from volcanic eruption on La Palma island

A volcano on La Palma island has begun ejecting lava again after a lull following an eruption earlier this month. The lava has flattened hundreds of homes in the region since the volcano erupted on September 19, and more than 6,000 people have been forced to flee. On Tuesday, the...
ENVIRONMENT
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Spain's prime minister says La Palma will be rebuilt as lava flow continues

Spain's prime minister vowed to rebuild the country's Canary Island of La Palma, following a volcanic eruption that began two weeks ago and continues to spew ash and lava. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced an aid package of 206 million euros, approximately $238 million, on Sunday during his third visit to the island since the eruptions started on Sept. 19, according to the Associated Press.
EUROPE

