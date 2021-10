FARRAGUT — There was no panic in the Maryville volleyball huddle after dropping its opening set of the District 4-AAA tournament. The Lady Rebels are a slow-starting group at times, but time and time again their resilience and talent shines through. Such was the case Tuesday as No. 1-seed Maryville dominated the final three sets en route to a 19-25, 25-9, 25-15, 25-15 victory over No. 4 Hardin Valley to advance to the semifinals.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO