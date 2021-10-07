Police officer pulls resident from burning building

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are facing felony charges in connection with a shootout with an off-duty police officer in south suburban Harvey over the weekend. Harvey spokeswoman Giavonni Nickson said the off-duty officer was near 154th and Wood streets on his way to work in uniform around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, when he spotted a gray Ford Fusion driving erratically while headed west on 154th Street. That’s when someone inside the Ford Fusion began shooting at the officer, who returned fire. The fusion kept heading west on 154th Street, and crashed into a white Ford Escape headed north on Wood Street. The officer was not shot, but was taken to the hospital, and was released in good condition, according to Nickson. The two people in the Ford Fusion fled the scene, but have since been arrested. Johnathan Andrews Jr., 25, is charged with one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and parole violation. Jonheym J. Andrews, 19, is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Both are scheduled to appear for bond hearings Tuesday afternoon at the Markham Courthouse.

HARVEY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO