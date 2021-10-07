CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police officer pulls resident from burning building

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer pulls a woman from a burning building, dramatic bodycam footage captures. Officer Smith from New York’s Lewiston Police Department runs towards the burning building while asking how many people are left inside. The officer runs inside the burning building while evacuated residents scream for help. After spotting...

