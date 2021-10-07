CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Schofield: Even with the questions surrounding Baker Mayfield, starting over with a new quarterback is not the answer

Mark Schofield joined Baskin and Phelps to break down his article on Baker Mayfield and to discuss whether or not the quarterback's struggles are a real problem for the Cleveland Browns. He also discusses the latest news on Baker Mayfield's partially torn labrum, how much that could be affecting his performance, and what the long term answer for the Browns could be at the quarterback position.

FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
New York Post

Baker Mayfield’s wife takes down Instagram trolls attacking quarterback

Emily Mayfield is sick of the trolls attacking her husband. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been under fire with early-season struggles and a report this week of a shoulder injury. Mayfield suffered the injury to the non-throwing shoulder against the Houston Texans in Week 2 and has been in a harness since.
NFL
92.3 The Fan

Chris Rose: Baker Mayfield is making mistakes that other year 4 quarterbacks aren't, and that's worrisome

Chris Rose joined Baskin and Phelps and shared his impressions of Baker Mayfield's performance against the Vikings and what his biggest concerns are. He also broke down the defensive performance and the tall task they have ahead of them this season in facing multiple top-10 quarterbacks. He also talks about the role of stadiums in the community, weather delays, and sports superstitions.
NFL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Baker Mayfield talks controversial ref calls in game against Chargers: ‘Should not have even been in that position’

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP/WJW) — The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a wild shootout Sunday. The game saw one tie and eight lead changes, including four lead changes in the final 15 minutes when the teams combined for 41 points. Frustration also arose during some questionable and controversial referee calls against the […]
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has Brutally Honest Admission On Performance

It’s safe to say that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was not happy with his performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Browns topped the Vikings, 14-7, despite a pretty rough game from their starting quarterback. Mayfield, who’s playing for a big contract this season, completed just 15 of...
NFL
FOX Sports

Chris Broussard: Baker Mayfield is a good quarterback, but he's not an elite one I FIRST THINGS FIRST

In this 'No Huddle' segment, Chris Broussard talks Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' mediocre seasons start. Baker admits he'll need to pick it up after a less than stellar performance against the Minnesota Vikings, and while Broussard agrees the Cleveland quarterback could improve, he explains why he doesn't believe the Browns will be moving off Baker anytime soon. P.
NFL
KEYT

Herbert’s Chargers host Mayfield’s Browns in key AFC battle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield are at the helm of 3-1 teams as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The quarterbacks come into the matchup on different trajectories. Herbert is second in the league with 113 completions and continues to be the darling of the Los Angeles fan base as the Chargers are off to their best start in seven years. The Bolts have a short week to prepare after Monday night’s 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield has directed the Browns to three straight wins, but is under increasing scrutiny from Cleveland fans after having one of the worst games of his career last week.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield rips his performance in win over Minnesota

The Cleveland Browns moved to 3-1 with Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, but Baker Mayfield was not at all satisfied. Mayfield struggled against Minnesota in the 14-7 win, going 15-for-33 for 155 yards. He didn’t turn the ball over, but failed to find the end zone. The quarterback was...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Sean Salisbury Unloads On Baker Mayfield Critics

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has taken his fair share of criticism for his shaky play since sustaining a torn labrum in his left shoulder in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. Former NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury of SportsTalk 790 in Houston explained why he’s not overly worried about Mayfield’s...
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield struggles, but leads Browns to 14-7 victory over Vikings

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns defeated the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 on Sunday. Mayfield played his worst game of the season, completing just 15-of-33 passes with 155 yards and no touchdowns, while also being sacked three times. His quarterback rating was only 15.5, the third lowest among starters in the noon CT slate of games. Mayfield also had 11 yards on two carries.
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield has to be better for Browns to reach their ceiling

The Cleveland Browns could contend for a Super Bowl but quarterback Baker Mayfield has to perform far better than he did in Week 4. With a win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Cleveland Browns moved to 3-1 on the season. For a team that came into the year with playoffs being a bare-minimum expectation, they are off to a good start. However, quarterback Baker Mayfield has to raise his individual bar.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Baker Mayfield fails to find end zone in win

Mayfield struggled in the contest as he set a season-high for pass attempts but failed to crest 200 passing yards for the first time in 2021. He heads into a Week 5 road matchup against the Chargers with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions on the year. He will be a low-end QB2 for that matchup.
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Baker Mayfield couldn’t hit Odell Beckham Jr. and others, but the defense and run game carried the Browns to victory over the Vikings: Mary Kay Cabot

MINNEAPOLIS — On a day when Baker Mayfield couldn’t hit Odell Beckham Jr. or almost anyone else, his defense and running game carried him to a big 14-7 victory over the Vikings to improve to 3-1 It was one of those days when you kept expecting Mayfield to hit his stride and make big plays against the 27th-ranked pass defense, but it never happened.
NFL
