Former Celtics Glen Davis, Tony Allen among 18 retired NBA players arrested, charged with fraud

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Nearly two-dozen former NBA players have been charged after an alleged health insurance fraud scheme — a list that includes multiple former Celtics. The 18 former NBA players were charged in New York federal court, which was first reported by NBC. The indictment alleges that the defendants engaged in a scheme to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. The players allegedly submitted fake claims for medical and dental services, where those services were never actually provided.

