National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc. Delta Delta Chapter virtually celebrated their 42nd Anniversary on September 29th to commemorate 42 years of service as educators. The chapter’s virtual celebration included activities such as “Getting to Know YOU. Guess Who!” while developing a deeper knowledge and appreciation of each other by sharing unknown facts about themselves. Following a variety of activities the evening ended with a toast given by President Maria Pearson Cole to say, “Happy Birthday Delta Delta Chapter” for 42 wonderful years of educating and supporting our youth, educators, parents and the community. The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. (NSPDK) is a nonprofit, educational sorority founded by eight educators desiring to establish a sisterhood among teachers and promote the highest ideals of the teaching profession.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO