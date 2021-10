The football teams at the Frazee-Vergas schools received new helmets this season. While the team has traditionally been green or white, the players voted to go black. Head coach Russ Hackel said in the past, the fifth and sixth grade team had white helmets, while the upper classmen had green. At times a younger player needed a larger helmet as they were bigger than their classmates. When that happened, one elementary player would have a green helmet, while the rest of his team wore white.

FRAZEE, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO