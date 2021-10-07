Deron Winn not afraid to grapple Phil Hawes, but wants to showcase his striking skills

Hawes: -320 (MyBookie) Hawes finally got a shot at the UFC later in life. After an emphatic knockout in Dana White’s Contender Series, Hawes has made his UFC run count. His last two wins were against Daukaus and Imavov, both of which have fought against ranked opponents recently. In his wins, Hawes has shown good power in his strikes, an improved gas tank, increase in volume, and quality grappling and wrestling. Hawes’ best attribute is his versatility and ability to read his opponents. In a fight where he feels he has the striking advantage, we’ve seen him stalk forward, pick his shots, and land heavy. In other fights, where he realizes he might be at a speed disadvantage on the feet, Hawes called on his college wrestling background to grind his opponent down. Hawes has the skill and mindset to crack the top 15, despite getting a later start in the UFC.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO