Growers Edge launches digital ag lending platform

By Successful Farming Staff
Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowers Edge, a provider of data-driven financial technology (fintech) solutions for the agricultural industry, has announced the launch of a fully digital financial software and services platform for the agriculture industry. The customizable platform is built for ag retailers and input manufacturers of any size to process and manage loans...

www.agriculture.com

