More Explores: Rock the Stage 2021

Rock the Stage 2021

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Get ready to rock! Rock the Stage 2021 is coming to Southwest Florida.

It’s a music competition featuring Southwest Florida talent and all musicians are invited to audition now through Oct. 31st.

The top 25 performers who audition will take the stage on November 13th for a live show. General admission is only $5, or a little more for VIP. All proceeds benefit the Tabarrini Foundation!

From there, the top three acts will move on to the final show in December! The prizes include a 5 track recording session at Farmadelica Sound, swag, time with School of Rock and so much more!

If you know a talented musician, or if you want to buy tickets for the show, click here.

talesbuzz.com

DWTS alumni would love to replace Tyra Banks as the show’s host

People are complaining more and more lately over Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks. If people want a former DWTS alumni to replace her, one just threw their name in the hat. Banks is an executive producer for Dancing With the Stars, so her job is probably secure, no...
TV & VIDEOS
