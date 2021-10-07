CSUF accounting school launched during an age of transformation

What’s in a name? Quite a bit when you’re fighting for recognition, funding and legitimacy in the world of academia. As a result, the elevation of Cal State Fullerton’s Department of Accounting to a School of Accountancy is a big deal. With the move, CSUF’s newest school becomes only the fourth in the state and second at a public university in California. Fullerton joins Santa Clara University and San Diego State with accountancy schools. Only 188 of 900 accredited university business schools have dual recognition in accounting from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.