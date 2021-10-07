CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fullerton, CA

CSUF accounting school launched during an age of transformation

By Greg Mellen
OCRegister
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s in a name? Quite a bit when you’re fighting for recognition, funding and legitimacy in the world of academia. As a result, the elevation of Cal State Fullerton’s Department of Accounting to a School of Accountancy is a big deal. With the move, CSUF’s newest school becomes only the fourth in the state and second at a public university in California. Fullerton joins Santa Clara University and San Diego State with accountancy schools. Only 188 of 900 accredited university business schools have dual recognition in accounting from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and mysoginistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Fullerton, CA
Business
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Education
County
Orange County, CA
Fullerton, CA
Education
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accountants#Public Accounting#Fullerton College#Business Schools#Csuf Accounting School#Cal State Fullerton#Department Of Accounting#School Of Accountancy#Santa Clara University#Scriveners#Enron Corp#Lehman Brothers
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy