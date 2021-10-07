CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Browns QB Baker Mayfield has partially torn labrum

 5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Mayfield has been ailing, but multiple outlets reported the severity of the injury on Thursday.

Mayfield hurt the shoulder (non-throwing) while attempting a tackle after an interception in a 31-21 win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 19 and has worn a harness on the shoulder in the two games since, including Sunday’s 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The injury isn’t expected to require surgery, NFL Network reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b90GF_0cK8DxyI00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In Sunday’s game, Mayfield completed just 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards. Asked afterward if the harness could affect his accuracy, Mayfield replied, “It shouldn’t.”

Mayfield has thrown for 935 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions this season for the Browns (3-1), who visit the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday.

