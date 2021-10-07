CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Two restaurants to open at Clippership Wharf in Eastie

By Erin Kuschner
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Cafe Iterum and The Smoke Shop BBQ will join the neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wugJU_0cK8DpuU00
The Smoke Shop BBQ will open its fifth location in East Boston. John Blanding/Globe staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0135Br_0cK8DpuU00

A mixed-use residential development in East Boston will gain two new restaurants by the summer, and one of them is a familiar name.

Clippership Wharf, located at 63 Lewis St., will soon be home to Cafe Iterum, set to open in November. The Smoke Shop BBQ, a local chain from pitmaster Andy Husbands, will open its fifth full-service location at Clippership Wharf by summer 2022.

Cafe Iterum aims to be a zero-waste business, and has partnered with Eastie Farm to source local food for its globally inspired dishes. A preview of its opening menu shows a robust breakfast and lunch selection: There’s ube toast with banana and sea salt, a roasted carrot and miso sandwich, chilled spicy noodles with mint pesto and candied walnuts, and tossed dukkah chicken with apples and dates. On weekends, Cafe Iterum will serve a selection of sweet and savory Dutch baby pancakes, along with okonomiyaki waffles and whipped ricotta toast. For a quick bite, customers can pick up doughnuts from Union Square Donuts and bagels from Iggy’s Bread. There will also be cold brew, drip coffee, espresso options, and teas.

Housed in a 1,100-square-foot dining space, Cafe Iterum will offer a spacious outdoor patio with fire pits for the colder months.

“I was drawn to East Boston for Cafe Iterum because it is filled with people who are truly invested in this community and want to see it do well,” Cafe Iterum chef and owner Matt McPherson, who previously worked at Menton, Porto, and Craigie on Main, said in a press release. “And as Clippership Wharf shares our sustainability mindset, it was only natural to launch the concept here.”

In the summer, The Smoke Shop BBQ will expand to a 4,000-square-foot space within the Eastie development, with three additional outdoor patios. Fans of its locations at Assembly Row, Kendall Square, Harvard Square, and the Seaport will find the same barbecue-driven menu, including plates of Texas-style brisket, pulled pork, and its award-winning ribs. The chain’s vast whiskey collection will also be featured at its new outpost.

In addition to its upcoming restaurants, Clippership Wharf’s seven-acre site hosts 284 apartments and 194 condominiums, as well as an art gallery, an amphitheater, and a dog park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Fresh Food Generation begins a new chapter with Dorchester restaurant

"This feels like a dream come true in a lot of ways," said cofounder Jackson Renshaw. Ask Cassandria Campbell and Jackson Renshaw about their upcoming restaurant, a brick-and-mortar location of Fresh Food Generation, and they’ll tell you it’s been 10 years in the making. Campbell, a Roxbury native, didn’t think...
RESTAURANTS
Boston

Sofra lands on The New York Times’s 2021 ‘Restaurant List’

The publication named "the 50 places in America we're most excited about right now." On Tuesday, The New York Times released its annual “The Restaurant List,” a who’s-who of restaurants across the U.S. that made the biggest impact on the publication’s critics, reporters, and editors. The list highlights 50 restaurants — some classics, others brand new to the scene — including one local favorite: Sofra Bakery & Cafe in Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

What to know about Boston’s first Fall-O-Ween Festival

Costumes, glow-in-the-dark events, stilts, and LEGOS — here’s what to expect at the city’s revamped Halloween party. As the autumn air turns crisp and the foliage unfolds, Boston is gearing up for some frightful fun with its first Fall-O-Ween Children’s Festival. Hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Falling for farmers’ markets

Discover several open-air Boston farmers’ markets that run until November or December. Farmers’ markets aren’t just for summer — there’s still plenty of time this season to head to the nearest market to support local small businesses and farms, and to stock up on fresh produce. Most markets sell more...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
East Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Boston

Threads that bind

"Fabric of a Nation" opens at the Museum of Fine Arts, putting quilting front and center. The Museum of Fine Arts’ “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories” features centuries of quilts in a new exhibit. “[Quilts] can be a kind of soft landing — a way to tell the...
VISUAL ART
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy