Two restaurants to open at Clippership Wharf in Eastie

A mixed-use residential development in East Boston will gain two new restaurants by the summer, and one of them is a familiar name.

Clippership Wharf, located at 63 Lewis St., will soon be home to Cafe Iterum, set to open in November. The Smoke Shop BBQ, a local chain from pitmaster Andy Husbands, will open its fifth full-service location at Clippership Wharf by summer 2022.

Cafe Iterum aims to be a zero-waste business, and has partnered with Eastie Farm to source local food for its globally inspired dishes. A preview of its opening menu shows a robust breakfast and lunch selection: There’s ube toast with banana and sea salt, a roasted carrot and miso sandwich, chilled spicy noodles with mint pesto and candied walnuts, and tossed dukkah chicken with apples and dates. On weekends, Cafe Iterum will serve a selection of sweet and savory Dutch baby pancakes, along with okonomiyaki waffles and whipped ricotta toast. For a quick bite, customers can pick up doughnuts from Union Square Donuts and bagels from Iggy’s Bread. There will also be cold brew, drip coffee, espresso options, and teas.

Housed in a 1,100-square-foot dining space, Cafe Iterum will offer a spacious outdoor patio with fire pits for the colder months.

“I was drawn to East Boston for Cafe Iterum because it is filled with people who are truly invested in this community and want to see it do well,” Cafe Iterum chef and owner Matt McPherson, who previously worked at Menton, Porto, and Craigie on Main, said in a press release. “And as Clippership Wharf shares our sustainability mindset, it was only natural to launch the concept here.”

In the summer, The Smoke Shop BBQ will expand to a 4,000-square-foot space within the Eastie development, with three additional outdoor patios. Fans of its locations at Assembly Row, Kendall Square, Harvard Square, and the Seaport will find the same barbecue-driven menu, including plates of Texas-style brisket, pulled pork, and its award-winning ribs. The chain’s vast whiskey collection will also be featured at its new outpost.

In addition to its upcoming restaurants, Clippership Wharf’s seven-acre site hosts 284 apartments and 194 condominiums, as well as an art gallery, an amphitheater, and a dog park.