'The Masked Singer': Robin Thicke Heavily Featured in New Episode Despite Emily Ratajkwoski's Allegation
The Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke was heavily featured in the show's most recent episode, despite Emily Ratajkwoski's public allegations that he sexually assaulted her. Notably, the show is pre-taped, so it was likely already finished at the time the claims came out, but there appeared to be little to no attempt to edit Thicke out. At this time, it is unknown if the allegations will impact Thicke's status as a judge on the show.popculture.com
