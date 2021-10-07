The National Black Justice Coalition Asks Netflix To Pull Dave Chappelle’s The Closer
Dave Chappelle's new stand-up special, The Closer, is drawing a wave of criticism, and two organizations have asked Netflix to pull it off their app. The Closer premiered Tuesday and is the fifth and final installment in a series of five stand-up specials by Chappelle for Netflix. In it, the comedian talks about the trans community, defends the rapper DaBaby and Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling, and calls out white LGBTQ members who pretend to be oppressed but hide behind their whiteness when it's convenient.
