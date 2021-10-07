The National Black Justice Coalition Asks Netflix To Pull Dave Chappelle’s The Closer

The newly released Dave Chappelle Netflix comedy special, The Closer, is an aptly named piece of work if you ask me. This is the comedian’s sixth and possibly final Netflix stand-up special. So it “closes” out, if you will, a series that also includes the following Chappelle Netflix specials: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. The Closer is also a great name for Chappelle’s newest project because — good lord, does this man know how to close a deal, or what? Not one, not two or three, but six comedy specials. And with a streamer that seems to love the comedian as much as the audiences who roar with laughter at his often risque and always politically astute brand of comedy.

