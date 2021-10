In terms of percentage, Week 4 was the worst week for “Paul’s Picks” so far this season. However, I will revel in my Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Dawson Knox, Kirk Cousins, Damien Harris, Brandin Cooks, and Rondale Moore takes for just a moment… Okay, that’s enough–we’re on to Week 5. As always, I’ll be bringing you names at every position that I believe will exceed expectations or fall flat. Let’s get into the picks.